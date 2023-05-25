Listen Live
Which Indy 500 Fan Are You?

Published on May 25, 2023

Take the 1070 The Fan quiz to find out what kind of Indy 500 fan you are!

No matter what side of town you grew up on, what part of the state you were born in, or how much you like racing, every Hoosier takes pride in the Indy 500.

But what kind of fan are you? The partier? Catch you by the pool on race day listening? Or have you sat in the same seat every race since 1975? Take the quiz, find out, and share your results to celebrate the month of May!

