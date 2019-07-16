Mike Wells joins The Fan Morning Show With Jeff and Big Joe to discuss the NFL

Mark Brown | GettyImages

Mike Wells comes on the show this morning to talk about the NFL. Mike Wells discusses whether or not Dak Prescott is the Cowboy’s franchise quarterback. Mike Wells also discusses the issues with the Houston Texans hiring a new general manager.

“Are the Cowboys going through with Dak Prescott what the Washington Football Team did with Kirk Cousins where they just can’t decide if he is their franchise quarterback or not?”

“You can’t disrespect Dak like that. I think Dak is better than Kirk Cousins. I personally believe that Dak is worth giving him money for what he has been able to do. I think he came in and replaced Tony Romo as the new franchise quarterback. They have an opportunity to build a junior version of what they had in Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, and Michael Irving. I mean I’m not saying Dak, Ezekial Elliott, and Amari Cooper are as good as those three because we are talking about three hall of famers up there. They can try to have what they have in Dallas with the three current guys right now.”

“Is that part of the problem for the Houston Texans since they don’t have a general manager?”

“The front office of the Houston Texans is so dysfunctional. Bill O’Brien is the equivalent to Jeff Fisher as a head coach. he’s got like twenty five lives and he continues to beat off people and find a way to push out general managers. It’s such a dysfunctional front office that you can see why Clowney didn’t get a long term deal. He can’t figure out what is going on and who is running what up there.”

Join The Fan Morning Show With Jeff and Big Joe for more on the NFL. The Fan Morning Show With Jeff and Big Joe.