Non-Conference Schedule Released for Indiana Hoosier Men’s Basketball

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team will play eight non-conference home games during the upcoming season.

Only one of those games is against a power conference team. That would be South Carolina.

“My staff and I put together a non-conference schedule that will lead to long-term success this season,” said head coach Mike Woodson . “We have a new team this year that we are excited to showcase in front of the sold-out crowds in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

The Hoosiers go to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis. That’s where they will play three games from November 27-29. Their possible opponents during that time could be Arizona, Davidson, Gonzaga, Louisville, Oklahoma, Providence, and West Virginia. Only two of those teams (Arizona and Gonzaga) made the NCAA Tournament last season.

“We will be tested by some veteran, well-coached ball clubs early in the season that will prepare us for a 20-game conference schedule. We are looking forward to playing in one of the best in-season tournaments in our game in the Battle 4 Atlantis. The matchups, no matter how they fall, will create a great test for our team,” said Woodson.

There will be no games in Indianapolis this season. Indiana played a non-conference game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in 2022 against Miami of Ohio and another one against Harvard in 2023. They won both of those games.

Here is the full non-conference schedule with last season’s KenPom ranking:

Nov. 6 vs. SIU-Edwardsville (286)

Nov. 10 vs. Eastern Illinois (320)

Nov. 16 vs. South Carolina (54)

Nov. 21 vs UNC-Greensboro (147)

Nov. 27-29 Battle 4 Atlantis

Dec. 3 Sam Houston St. (142)

Dec. 6 Miami (OH) (257)

Dec. 21 UT-Chattanooga (140)

Dec. 28 Winthrop (176)

Their Big Ten schedule will be released at a later date.

