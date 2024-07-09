Indiana ranks as a top state for Sports Lovers in 2024

People enjoy sports for various reasons, including the excitement and entertainment they provide. The competitive nature of sports often brings a sense of drama and unpredictability, which can be thrilling to watch. Additionally, sports foster a sense of community and belonging, as fans come together to support their favorite teams and athletes.

Of the top 100 most-watched TV broadcasts in 2023, 93 were accounted for by NFL programming, according to Nielsen data. With the 2024 Summer Olympic Games beginning July 26, the non-profit organization SmileHub today released a new report on the Best States for Sports Lovers in 2024.

To highlight the states that love sports the most, SmileHub compared each of the 50 states based on 20 key metrics. The data set ranges from the number of professional sports teams to the presence of legal sports betting to the number of sports clubs per capita.

Most Sports-Loving States Least Sports-Loving States 1. New York 41. Idaho 2. California 42. Wyoming 3. Ohio 43. Georgia 4. Illinois 44. Vermont 5. Indiana 45. Maine 6. Pennsylvania 46. Arkansas 7. Colorado 47. Alabama 8. North Carolina 48. New Mexico 9. Florida 49. Alaska 10. Iowa 50. Hawaii

Sports are immensely popular in Indiana for several reasons. The state’s rich basketball tradition, known as “Hoosier Hysteria,” plays a significant role. Plus, the Purdue Boilermakers’ strong performance in the 2024 NCAA tournament contribute. Additionally, record crowds are now flocking to watch the Indiana Fever and continue to cheer for the Indiana Pacers.

Moreover, the Indianapolis 500 is one of the most prestigious events in auto racing, drawing fans and participants from around the globe.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish, one of the most illustrious college football teams in history, have won 11 national titles since their debut season in 1887. The Indianapolis Colts also boast a strong and passionate fanbase.

Indianapolis also hosts major sporting events like:

2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament – Indianapolis hosted the entire tournament, including the Final Four, due to COVID-19 pandemic adjustments.

2022 College Football Playoff National Championship – The championship game was held at Lucas Oil Stadium.

– The championship game was held at Lucas Oil Stadium. Big Ten Football Championship Game (2023) – Held annually at Lucas Oil Stadium, featuring top teams from the Big Ten Conference.

– Held annually at Lucas Oil Stadium, featuring top teams from the Big Ten Conference. NFL Combine (2024) – The annual scouting event for NFL prospects took place at Lucas Oil Stadium.

– The annual scouting event for NFL prospects took place at Lucas Oil Stadium. NBA All Star Game (2024)

US Olympic swim trials (2024)

It comes as no surprise that Indiana ranks in the top five for loving sports.

