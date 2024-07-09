Colts Legend Dwight Freeney Joins The Hammer & Nigel Show!

Former Colts defensive end Dwight Freeney is proving that he’s not just a legend on the field, but off the field too!

Freeney, spent sixteen years in the NFL with eleven of those being an Indianapolis Colts which included the Super Bowl XLI win.

Next month Freeney along with Colts wide receiver Andre Johnson will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The beloved Colts player stopped by the Hammer and Nigel show to talk about his upcoming honor, his infamous spin move carrying over generations, plus why he is an advocate for the Indiana Donor Network.

