Clark, Boston, and Mitchell All Make WNBA All-Star Team

Published on July 2, 2024

Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

PHOENIX, AZ.—The Indiana Fever had three players selected to play in the WNBA All-Star game.

Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Kelsey Mitchell all made the team. Boston and Mitchell are headed to their second All-Star game.

Clark has become the fastest WNBA rookie to surpass 100 points and 50 assists. She was also named the league’s Rookie of the Month in May.

Clark, Boston, and Mitchell will all play for Team WNBA against Team USA in the All-Star game on June 20. Tipoff is set for 8:30 pm.

Also on Team WNBA is Chicago Sky Forward Angel Reese, a rival of both Clark and the Fever. Reese has 11 straight double doubles which is a WNBA record.

