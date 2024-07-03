Rossi Out, Lundgaard In at Arrow McLaren

Tonight on Trackside, Curt and Kevin talk about Alexander Rossi being let go from Arrow McLaren and being replaced by Christian Lundgaard. Curt talks about how regularly McLaren shifts their drivers, and what this means for Rossi’s future in IndyCar. Kevin talks about the reason why this driver change came about, and how long this has been in the works. The two talk about Prema Racing, and if Rossi will end up there, and who his teammates could be. They are also considering going to Rahal. Kevin talks about getting hired vs getting hired with a big check behind you.

Later in the the first hour of the show, Kevin and Curt talk about a funny tweet from Scott McLaughlin, and they go through every driver change at McLaren and why the drivers were changed. Kevin reads some tweets, and brings up some comments from drivers and fans about the move. They also talk about the possibility of Juri Vipps joining IndyCar.

To round out the first hour, Kevin previews things to come in the second hour of the show.

In the second hour of the show, Kevin talks about the upcoming race at Mid-Ohio and Ganassi’s dominance at the track. They talk about the new hybrid engine, and how much of a difference it will make in terms of the racing itself. Kevin talks about how fuel mileage effects the new hybrids, and what will change about pit strategy. Kevin talks about the practicality of a hybrid, and how it is more appealing than all electric, and how electric cars are fading in popularity.

Later in the second hour, Kevin and Curt head to the X Box to answer more listener questions, mostly about the hybrid engine and what listeners are wondering about it. They also talk about the possibility of IndyCar racing at the Glen with IMSA, and COTA with NASCAR. They talk about the temperature at Honda, and the possibility of Honda pulling out of IndyCar, or continuing with the series. They also talk about if Ed Carpenter’s Team will get bought out by other charters due to lack of sponsorship.

Kevin ends the show talking about IMSA silly season, and driver free agency in IMSA. He also talks about Robert Wickens testing a Formula E car.