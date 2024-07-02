Indiana Pacers Find Jalen Smith’s Replacement

James Wiseman and the Indiana Pacers have agreed to a 2-year deal according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wiseman, 23, was drafted by the Golden State Warriors with the second overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. The Nashville native only appeared in three games at the University of Memphis because of injuries and being ruled ineligible by the NCAA.

With Jalen Smith signing with the Chicago Bulls yesterday, Indiana was left with Myles Turner and Isaiah Jackson as its backup centers. After this season, Wiseman is the only center under contract for the Pacers. Both Turner and Jackson are entering the final years of their contracts. Indiana cannot negotiate with Turner until next season ends and Jackson will be a restricted free agent.

In his NBA career, Wiseman has struggled to find consistent time on the floor. As a rookie, Wiseman appeared in 39 games and averaged 11.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks per game. He shot 51.9% from the field,12-38 (31.6%) on three-pointers, and 62.8% at the free throw line.

Wiseman missed his sophomore season (2021-2022) because of tearing his right meniscus and then needing arthroscopic knee surgery to relieve swelling later in 2021. In the 2022-2023 season, he played in 21 games for Golden State and then was traded to Detroit in a four-team deal with Atlanta and Portland involved.

The former Memphis Tiger started in 22 of his 24 games with the Pistons following the trade. He averaged 12.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 53.1% from the field. Wiseman struggles with his shot from beyond the three-point line, going 3-18 (16.7%). One of his best games during that stretch was in a 117-97 win over the Pacers. He scored 18 points, brought down 14 rebounds, and blocked three shots.

Detroit’s front court with Jalen Duren, Isaiah Stewart, Marvin Bagley III, and James Wiseman last season. Minutes distribution was a mystery from game-to-game. Wiseman made six starts in 63 games, and averaged 7.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting 61.3%.

This kind of strategy could be the way the Indiana Pacers and other teams with minimal salary cap could operate going forward. Signing former lottery picks that haven’t worked out in their previous organization(s) to minimal money, and banking on bringing out the best of that player. It’s very comparable to what the Pacers did with Obi Toppin and Jalen Smith.

With the, reported, addition of Wiseman, Indiana now has four lottery picks from the 2020 NBA Draft.

James Wiseman – 2nd overall

Obi Toppin – 8th overall

Tyrese Haliburton – 12th overall

Aaron Nesmith – 14th overall

This has the chance of being an absolute home run signing by the Pacers as long as Wiseman can blend into the Pacers system, puts in the work to earn the trust from his teammates and coaching staff, and prove to the other teams in the NBA that they were wrong about him being a bust. Wiseman’s first step will be competing with Isaiah Jackson for minutes as the team’s backup center.

