Pacers Roster For Las Vegas Summer League 2024

It’s already July 1st, which means NBA Summer League is less than two weeks away. It’s an annual highlight of the NBA’s summer calendar, and the final thing on a team’s calendar before they are able to get away in August.

The Summer Pacers will be coached by Jannero Pargo for the second consecutive July. He’s a player development coach for the Pacers, and he was able to find his coaching voice during his time leading the Summer Pacers.

“He’s a young coach who is trying to keep progressing in this game,” guard Andrew Nembhard said last year. Now he’s set to play on the Canadian Olympic Team. “It’s gonna be a great opportunity for him because there’s nothing like getting real head coaching reps. Excited for him. JP is a great dude.”

The Summer Pacers are scheduled to hold rookie/free agent camp, as usual, July 6-9 at the Ascension St. Vincent Center and then they’ll head to Las Vegas for almost two weeks. All 30 teams are guaranteed five games from July 12-22 — and the Pacers play the Brooklyn Nets at 8 p.m. ET on night one.

The Pacers announced their camp roster on Monday and it includes both Jarace Walker and Ben Sheppard, their 2023 first-round picks, and all three of their second-round picks from one week ago.

We saw last July how beneficial it was for Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin to play in multiple games following their rookie season.

See the full roster below. Nine of the 15 players are rookies and no player has more than two years of NBA experience.

Jarace Walker, Houston | (standard contract) Ben Sheppard, Belmont | (standard contract) Kendall Brown, Baylor | (standard contract, non-guaranteed) Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky | (two-way) Quenton Jackson, Texas A&M | (two-way) Johnny Furphy, Kansas/Australia | (2024 second-round pick) Tristen Newton, UConn | (2024 second-round pick) Enrique Freeman, Akron | (2024 second-round pick) Giorgi Beszhanishvili, Illinois/Georgia Samson Froling, Australia Josiah-Jordan James, Tennessee Dakota Mathias, Purdue Lance Jones, Purdue Jamuni McNeace, Oklahoma Trey Woodbury, Utah Valley

Notably absent: 2023 second-round picks Mojave King and Isaiah Wong.

