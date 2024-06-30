Listen Live
Pacers’ Obi Toppin Plans to Sign $60 Million Deal

Published on June 30, 2024

New York Knicks v Indiana Pacers - Game Six

Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Obi Toppin plans to re-sign with the Indiana Pacers on a four-year, $60 million deal after a solid year, where he shot 40% from three-point range, according to ESPN.

Toppin, 26, started his career with the Knicks, who the Pacers beat in the 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals. Drafted 8th overall in 2020, Toppin was known for his dunks but had limited playing time behind Julius Randle.

In the second-round win against the Knicks, he averaged 9.9 points and 3.3 rebounds. During the postseason, which ended in a Celtics sweep, he averaged 10.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game, shooting 54.1% from the field.

