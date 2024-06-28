Listen Live
Win Tickets to The Fan On The Back 9 Golf Outing Presented by Franciscan Health!

Published on June 28, 2024

The Back 9 - Golf Outing

Enter below for your chance to score a 4-pack of tickets for you and your friends to The Fan On The Back 9 Golf Outing, courtesy of Franciscan Health! ⛳

Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or looking to enjoy a laid-back day on the course, we want you to join us for a good time and a good reason. Join us on July 18th for an afternoon of golf, food and tournament-style games at Back 9 Golf and Entertainment including our very own Kevin Bowen, Andy Sweeney, Jake Query, Jimmy Cook & JMV! 🏌️‍♂️

 

 

