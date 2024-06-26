Listen Live
New Study Finds Indiana the Fifth Best State for Basketball

Published on June 26, 2024

The NBA experts at Fadeaway World analyzed multiple factors to create the ultimate basketball ranking to determine the ‘best’ states for basketball. They looked at the birth places of NBA and WNBA players and Hall of Fame inductees, the number of NBA, WNBA, G League and NCAA Division 1 teams, and the number of NBA, WNBA, NCAA champions in each state.

By their calculations, Indiana ranks the fifth best state for basketball.

California topped the list, followed by Texas, while New York is third. Illinois placed 4th, then the Hoosier State. Michigan 6th. Ohio was 10th, Kentucky was 15th.

The complete rankings are below:

Rank 

State 

No. of NBA, WNBA players & Hall of Fame inductees born in this state 

No. of NBA, WNBA, G League & NCAA Division 1 teams in this state 

No. of NBA, WNBA, NCAA men’s & NCAA women’s championship winners in this state 

Overall score out of 100 

1. 

California 

553 

35 

49 

83.1 

2. 

Texas 

283 

32 

20 

73.7 

3. 

New York 

512 

27 

4 

69.9 

4. 

Illinois 

342 

16 

8 

68.6 

5. 

Indiana 

202 

14 

9 

68.1 

16. 

Michigan 

206 

10 

9 

59.8 

7. 

North Carolina 

184 

21 

4 

52.7 

8. 

Pennsylvania 

295 

15 

7 

52 

9. 

Louisiana 

159 

13 

3 

50.3 

10. 

Ohio 

249 

15 

4 

49.8 

11. 

Georgia 

183 

9 

1 

45.3 

12. 

Minnesota 

85 

4 

4 

42.3 

13. 

Connecticut 

44 

7 

17 

41.6 

14. 

Florida 

173 

16 

5 

41 

15. 

Kentucky 

138 

8 

11 

40.5 

16. 

Mississippi 

115 

7 

0 

39.4 

17. 

Tennessee 

125 

13 

8 

36.7 

18. 

Arizona 

29 

7 

4 

35.6 

19. 

South Carolina 

68 

12 

3 

35.5 

20. 

Utah 

30 

8 

1 

33.5 

21. 

Virginia 

112 

14 

2 

32.2 

22. 

Wisconsin 

86 

6 

4 

31.1 

23. 

Alabama 

113 

11 

0 

31 

24. 

Washington 

89 

6 

4 

30.3 

25. 

Oklahoma 

60 

6 

3 

30.3 

26. 

Kansas 

53 

3 

4 

29.1 

27. 

Oregon 

46 

6 

2 

28.6 

28. 

New Jersey 

183 

8 

0 

28.4 

29. 

Maryland 

109 

9 

3 

27.6 

30. 

Arkansas 

66 

5 

1 

26.3 

31. 

Nevada 

23 

3 

3 

25.9 

32. 

Massachusetts 

56 

10 

18 

25.2 

33. 

West Virginia 

32 

2 

0 

24.9 

34. 

Missouri 

91 

16 

5 

21.6 

35. 

Colorado 

31 

6 

1 

17.7 

36. 

Delaware 

14 

3 

0 

13.5 

37. 

Iowa 

34 

5 

0 

13.2 

38. 

South Dakota 

7 

3 

0 

12 

39. 

Maine 

3 

2 

0 

8.5 

40. 

Nebraska 

22 

3 

0 

8.1 

41. 

Wyoming 

7 

1 

1 

7.9 

42. 

Alaska 

7 

0 

0 

7.7 

43. 

Montana 

13 

2 

0 

7 

44. 

Rhode Island 

13 

4 

0 

6.7 

45. 

Idaho 

10 

3 

0 

6.3 

46. 

New Mexico 

10 

2 

0 

5.2 

47. 

North Dakota 

6 

2 

0 

3.6 

48.(=) 

Vermont 

1 

1 

0 

3.1 

48.(=) 

Hawaii 

3 

1 

0 

3.1 

49. 

New Hampshire 

2 

2 

0 

2.9 

 

