Palou Holds Off a Charging Herta to Win at Laguna Seca

Tonight on Trackside, Curt and Kevin recap the exciting race at Laguna Seca on Sunday. Kevin talks about Alex Palou’s dominance, and how he thinks Palou would have won regardless of pit strategy. They talk about his challengers, including Colton Herta, and give their thoughts on tire choices during the race. Curt talks about how hard it is to race at Laguna Seca, and how drivers cannot afford to make a mistake. They talk about the most entertaining races of the season, and how exciting Laguna Seca was. Kevin and Curt delve into the controversy about the caution flags not getting thrown until Josef Newgarden made it to the pits late in the race, and how they could resolve that problem.

Later in the the first hour of the show, Kevin and Curt head to the X Box to answer some listener questions. They talk about the hybrid engine and how it will change the reliability of the cars, and how Herta had to save fuel at the end of the race. They also talk about how to deal with cars pitting under caution and how to blend them out onto the track.

To round out the first hour, Kevin previews items that will be talked about in the next hour of the show.

In the second hour of the show, Kevin answers some more questions from listeners, and also about how IndyCar will handle the sheer amount of entries that will be part of the series in 2025. They talk about having cars get bumped every race or having guaranteed spots and then a few open spots up for grabs, or limiting how many cars a team can have. They also talk about the future of Theo Pourchaire in IndyCar later this season. They talk about Josef Newgarden and ovals, and if he is still a threat to win the championship, and if Palou can keep his championship lead through a long stretch of ovals. Kevin talks about scheduling the IndyCar race, and why IndyCar was put on CNBC.

Later in the second hour, Kevin and Curt talk about John Force’s frightening funny-car crash on Sunday. Kevin reads a statement about Force’s status after his crash and talks about Force and who he is like as a person. Kevin and Curt talk about drivers they remember getting dumped so quickly in IndyCar, They talk about schedules and how NASCAR’s schedule will change IndyCar’s schedule, and Kevin in the portal for broadcasting.

Kevin ends the show answering a few more listener questions, including the viability of racing Road Atlanta, and having 29 cars next year and what teams will cut back on their cars.