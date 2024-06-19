Nolan Siegal Lands a Ride At McLaren, Replaces Pourchaire

Tonight on Trackside, Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee talk about the massive TV deal IndyCar landed with Fox Sports, and how every single race will be on Network TV. We also talk about Nolan Siegal taking over Theo Pourchaire’s seat. Kevin and Curt talks about how Siegel has talent, but he also has a budget behind him that can benefit McLaren, especially with his dad’s connections to Fortune 500 companies. Kevin talks about how business is important in motorsports, and Siegel’s connections are perfect for the team.

Later in the the first hour of the show, Kevin and Curt talk about why McLaren has had such controversy with retaining drivers, and how easy it is to get fired in racing, and how drivers can make it difficult for teams to get rid of them. Kevin talks about the return of Agustin Canapino, and why he wasn’t ready for Road America. They also touch on Canapino admitting he did not handle the situation with Pourchaire correctly.

To round out the first hour, Kevin heads to the Xbox to read some questions sent to him by listeners, including the musical chairs at McLaren.

In the second hour of the show, Kevin and Curt delve more into the broadcasting schedule with Fox in 2025. They delve into how the 500 will be covered on Fox, and the fact that the season ends before the NFL starts. They talk about changes in the schedule, including moving race dates, and Thermal becoming a points race. Curt talks about how much clearer of a path Fox has for summer sports than NBC has, and the streaming component of the series. Indy NXT will also be on television, airing on FS1, which will build popularity for the series. Kevin also talks about the likelihood of his working for Fox next season.

Later in the second hour, Kevin and Curt talk about how Kanaan played a role in helping David Malukas at McLaren and answered some information on if Texas would return to the schedule. Kevin talks about why the IndyCar schedule is essentially the same as last year.

Kevin ends the show recapping what they missed during the rest of the show.