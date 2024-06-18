WTHR’s Calabro Retiring From TV at the End of the Year

Sportscaster Dave Calabro is retiring after 32 years at the sports desk at WTHR-TV (Channel 13) in Indianapolis. He will not be leaving until the end of the year.

“As a high school kid who fell in love with radio and TV, I started dreaming about making a career out of it. Here I am, wrapping up nearly 40 years of getting paid to play Television! ” as Calabro announced his upcoming departure via X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The past 32 years here at WTHR have been simply amazing. The journey has been an absolute blast.”

In May 1992, the Indianapolis native joined the WTHR team. He has covered the Colts winning the Super Bowl in 2007, the Pacers from the Reggie Miller days and he was there when Tamika Catchings and the Fever won the WNBA championship to when they drafted Caitlin Clark. He has also covered 8 Olympics.

He also brought “Operation Football” to the Central Indiana airwaves on Friday nights for high-school football.

He grew up on the west side of Indianapolis and has been a public address track announcer since 1985 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and is now “The Voice” of the track, something that he will continue after his retirement from WTHR.

Before coming to WTHR, he worked for five years at WDTN-TV in Dayton, Ohio.

Dave graduated from Ben Davis High School and Butler University, both in Indianapolis.

