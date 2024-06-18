Arrow McLaren Tabs Nolan Siegel To Finish 2024 In No. 6 Car

INDIANAPOLIS — The No. 6 car has already had three different drivers this season and now it is about to get its fourth, and likely its final of the year.

Arrow McLaren has announced that Nolan Siegel, the driver who was bumped out of the Indianapolis 500 this season with Dale Coyne Racing, will drive the No. 6 car for the remainder of the 2024 NTT IndyCar Series season.

It’s the latest whirlwind of a season for Siegel who had expected to be competing for an Indy NXT by Firestone championship, but his driving prowess as shown by his resilient effort in Indy 500 qualifying and his recent victory at the 24 Hour of Le Mans for United Autosports (which is a McLaren team) have proven to be enough for McLaren CEO Zak Brown and Arrow McLaren Team Principal Gavin Ward to sign Siegel to a long-term deal.

“I am looking forward to this new journey and learning alongside the entire team starting this weekend in my home state,” Siegel said ahead of this weekend’s race at Laguna Seca in Monterrey, California.

“This is an unexpected jump, but I’m thrilled to be in this position,” he continued. “I’m looking forward to jumping right in with the Arrow McLaren team this week and confirming my place in the NTT IndyCar Series.”

Siegel takes over in the No. 6 car after that seat had been occupied by Theo Pourchaire the last two races Detroit and Road America. He ran his first race in papaya on the IMS road course to kick off the Month of May. Before Pourchaire, Callum Ilott was brought on to fill in for the injured David Malukas.

“Stability and sustained growth are key to our long-term game plan here, and this is a significant step in that mission,” said Ward. “First, I want to thank Théo (Pourchaire) for his time filling in on the No. 6 car with us in recent weeks. We’ve been working through musical chairs all season, and ultimately, making this change to Nolan now that he’s available gives us the chance to build a foundation for the future.”

The timing of the announcement by McLaren is a bit odd since Pourchaire had posted on X on Monday expressing his excitement to race at Laguna Seca this weekend. It had been announced by the team when Pourchaire was brought in that he would complete the season in the No. 6.

Ilott’s run with McLaren encompassed the season’s first four races and the Indianapolis 500.

Malukas was the initial No. 6 car driver but did not make the start of the season due to his injured wrist as the result of a mountain biking accident. Malukas has since signed with Meyer Shank Racing for the remainder of the season.

