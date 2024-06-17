Indiana Fever Show Growth Despite More Foul Controversy

The Indiana Fever got another win over the Chicago Sky on Sunday, beating Chicago 93-81.

Rookie Caitlin Clark played well, finishing with 23 points, 8 rebounds and 9 assists, as did 2nd-year star Aliyah Boston, who contributed 19 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists of her own, along with 5 blocks. The win improves Indiana’s record to 5-10, and is their 3rd win in 4 games.

It was a win that showed what is possible for the Fever. The ball movement was superb, Clark and Boston were locked in, and a packed Gainbridge Fieldhouse was rocking.

Following the win however, social media was dominated not by talk of the Fever’s growth, but of another hard foul against Caitlin Clark, this time by fellow rookie Angel Reese.

It’s unfortunate that instead of talking about the Fever and their sold-out win, even more attention is being paid to an issue that has already been beaten to death. The fact that this foul was committed by a member of the Sky, when Chennedy Carter infamously hit Clark with a cheap shot in an earlier meeting, meant even more handwringing was performed online.

What’s even more unfortunate? The foul by Reese isn’t even worth getting that upset over.

Yes, it was a hard foul, and the referees got it right by calling it a flagrant 1, but it was also a basketball play. Reese was going for the ball, missed, and Clark got hit in the crossfire. It’s unfortunate, and it’s definitely a foul, but it happens. Calling for Reese to be suspended (or in some truly hysterical cases, cut and arrested) is a ridiculous overreaction.

Clark herself said as much when asked about the play following the game.

“It’s just part of basketball … Trying to make a play on the ball, get the block. I mean, it happens.”

Clark, who once again has handled a silly situation with as much grace and class as possible, clearly just wants to focus on the game of basketball, and the continued improvement of the Fever.

It would be nice if we could too.

