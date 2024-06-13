IndyCar Inks New TV Broadcast Deal With FOX, All 17 Races To Air On Main Network

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — In a massive change of pace, IndyCar will be leaving its broadcast partner NBC, and has signed a multi-million dollar deal with FOX Sports.

“This represents unrivaled exposure and provides an unparalleled growth opportunity for the most competitive and entertaining motorsport on the planet,” said IndyCar CEO Mark Miles.

A noticeable sign of the magnitude of the deal is that each of the series’ 17 races on the 2025 calendar will be broadcast on FOX, which is the main nationwide TV network. FOX Sports will have full coverage of practice and qualifying for each race on supplemental networks like FS1 and FS2.

“FOX Sports is a fully committed partner,” Miles continued. “Ready to bring engaging and technically innovative coverage to millions of fans across the country while also promoting IndyCar thoroughly across all its platforms.”

The deal also marks a change in the TV broadcast home of the Indianapolis 500. The 109th running of the race will air on FOX as well like the rest of the races on the schedule. The race had previously been on ABC for several decades before NBC took over in 2019.

“Adding the iconic Indianapolis 500 and delivering the entire NTT IndyCar Series to the FOX Sports roster fits perfectly within our model of teaming with sports’ largest events and best-in-class brands,” FOX Sports CEO and Executive Producer Eric Shanks said. “We’re honored to be the new broadcast home to ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,’ an incredibly special event for everyone at FOX Sports.”

The majority of INDY NXT by Firestone races will also air on FS1, with FS2 providing supplemental coverage of additional races.

FOX Sports says they will announce who the on-air talent will be for races at a later date.

All races are also available to listen to each week of the IndyCar season from the IndyCar Radio Network on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan as well as 93 WIBC.

