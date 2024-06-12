NBA, Basketball World React To The Passing Of Jerry West

The NBA and sports world is mourning the passing of NBA legend Jerry West.

The inspiration for the NBA’s logo, West was a 9-time NBA champion, winning 8 as an executive and 1 as a player. He was an NBA Finals MVP, a 14-time NBA All Star, a 2-time Executive of the Year, and oversaw both the Lakers Showtime dynasty, and the laying of the foundations of their 3-peat with Kobe Bryant.

Here are some of the reactions to the passing of Jerry West.

