Caitlin Clark Misses Olympic Roster | USAB Executive Explains

USA Basketball officially announced the women’s national team roster for the Paris Olympics on Tuesday, then I was on a Zoom call as committee chair Jen Rizzotti and team director Briana Weiss spoke with reporters to explain the process.

As much as they wanted to make it about the 12 players selected — each tremendous talents, to be clear — the call was more about who was not on the team.

The selection committee included: Rizzotti, Dawn Staley (South Carolina), Bethany Donaphin (WNBA), Dan Padover (Atlanta Dream), Seimone Augustus and DeLisha Milton-Jones.

Rizzotti emphasized how they followed a strict criteria, kept it about basketball and the fit of the group, especially in consideration for the lack of preparation time together.

“The depth of talent in the United States is probably the deepest it’s ever been,” she said. “I think we want to be cognizant of all factors that go into this, but the decision for this specific roster came down to experience being imperative based on our prep time, based on the level of competition that we’re we know that we’re facing.”

The women’s national team has won seven straight Olympics gold medals, going back to 1996 in Atlanta.

