Caitlin Clark Misses Olympic Roster | USAB Executive Explains

Published on June 11, 2024

Indiana Fever v Connecticut Sun

Source: Brian Fluharty / Getty

USA Basketball officially announced the women’s national team roster for the Paris Olympics on Tuesday, then I was on a Zoom call as committee chair Jen Rizzotti and team director Briana Weiss spoke with reporters to explain the process.

As much as they wanted to make it about the 12 players selected — each tremendous talents, to be clear — the call was more about who was not on the team.

Scott Agness 12 year pacers beat writer helps us with Pacers

The selection committee included: Rizzotti, Dawn Staley (South Carolina), Bethany Donaphin (WNBA), Dan Padover (Atlanta Dream), Seimone Augustus and DeLisha Milton-Jones.

Rizzotti emphasized how they followed a strict criteria, kept it about basketball and the fit of the group, especially in consideration for the lack of preparation time together.

“The depth of talent in the United States is probably the deepest it’s ever been,” she said. “I think we want to be cognizant of all factors that go into this, but the decision for this specific roster came down to experience being imperative based on our prep time, based on the level of competition that we’re we know that we’re facing.”

The women’s national team has won seven straight Olympics gold medals, going back to 1996 in Atlanta.

To read more on what was said in the press conference [CLICK HERE} to read the full story on fieldhousefiles.com.

Scott Agness is in his 12th season as a beat writer covering the Indiana Pacers. Click here to read more of his work at FieldhouseFiles.com.

