Sun Outshine Indiana Fever 89-72

UNCASVILLE, CT.—The Connecticut Sun hammered the Indiana Fever on their home court Monday night 89-72 to improve their record to 10-1 on the season.

The Sun have the best winning percentage in the WNBA. The loss drops the Fever’s record to 3-10.

The Sun took a 26-15 lead after the first quarter and coasted to victory from there. The Sun outrebounded the Fever 41-26. They also shot 47% from three-point range while the Fever made 38% of their three-pointers.

Dijonai Carrington led all scorers for the Sun with 22 points while making 7 of her 11 shots. She also had 6 rebounds and 3 assists.

Indiana’s Caitlin Clark was held to 10 points while making 3 of 8 shot attempts.

The Fever were led in scoring by Aliyah Boston with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

The Fever take on the 5-4 Atlanta Dream Thursday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Tipoff is at 7 pm.

