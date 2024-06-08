WASHINGTON, D.C.—The Indiana Fever defeated the Washington Mystics 85-83 Friday night to get their third win of the season.

The Fever were led by Caitlin Clark who had 30 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and four steals. She made seven of her 13 three-point shots.

Indian shot 45% from the field, 46% from three-point range, and 77% from the free throw line.

The win puts the Fever’s record at 3-9.

Stefanie Dolson led the Mystics in scoring with 19 points. The Mystics are now 0-11.

The next game for Indiana is Monday night against the 9-0 Connecticut Sun at 7 pm.

The post Fever Defeat Mystics, Pick Up Third Victory appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Fever Defeat Mystics, Pick Up Third Victory was originally published on wibc.com