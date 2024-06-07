Listen Live
David Malukas To Drive For Meyer Shank For Remainder Of Season

Published on June 7, 2024

David Malukas

Source: Chris Jones/Penske Entertainment / other

ELKHART LAKE, Wisc. — Only a few weeks after losing the ride he thought he had secured with Arrow McLaren, David Malukas is back in the co-pit of an Indy car this season with Meyer Shank Racing.

Malukas has signed with MSR to drive the No. 66-car for the rest of the NTT IndyCar Series season starting with the series’ race at Laguna Seca in a little over two weeks.

The ride is one left behind by Tom Blomqvist, who crashed on the opening lap of the Indianapolis 500 back at the end of May. Blomqvist said he “accepted” the decision by MSR. Helio Castroneves, a co-owner of MSR now, stepped in at Detroit in the #66 and will do so again at Road America in Wisconsin this weekend.

Malukas was due to drive for Arrow McLaren this year, but a mountain biking accident less than two months before the start of the season resulted in him breaking his wrist and requiring surgery. The injury delayed the start of his season forcing McLaren to bring in fill-in drivers like Callum Ilott and Theo Pourchaire.

McLaren exercised an option in his contract to release him since his recovery was taking longer than expected.

Malukas has been a rising talent in North American open-wheel racing. Last season he performed well with Dale Coyne Racing in which he had three top-ten finishes, including a runner-up at Gateway.

