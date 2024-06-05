What’s the take on AD Mitchell?

[Indianapolis, IN]- The Indianapolis Colts are in the middle of their mandatory minicamp.

One of a few position battles taking place is in the Wide Receiver room. Michael Pittman Jr. will likely not face a battle for his number one spot, same for second year receiver Josh Downs. However, one spot to take note is the third position on the depth chart where veteran Alec Pierce and rookie Adonai Mitchell are currently battling for that spot.

The Colts selected the 6-foot-two, 205 lb. Texas receiver with the 52nd overall pick in April. During his time with Longhorns, Mitchell caught fifty-five passes for 845 yards and eleven touchdowns.

ESPN’s Stephen Holder stopped by the Wake Up Call to share his thoughts on AD Mitchell.

“When you’re talking mono e mono,” Holder said, “That’s competition and AD Mitchell has a lot of wins right now.”

Mitchell is turning heads at minicamp, especially Holder’s.

“I think he is a great addition,” Holder shared, “I see no reason to downplay it. I think the guy might be legit.”

Mitchell’s early success could mean Pierce is on the outside looking in. After two seasons, Pierce finally surpassed the one hundred yard receiving mark for the first time in his career in a Week 6 win over the Tennessee Titans.

So far in his career, Pierce has hauled in seventy-three passes for just over one thousand yards. He has four receiving touchdowns since being selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Hear the full conversation with Stephen Holder: