Fever Hold Off Chicago for First Home Win of the Year

INDIANAPOLIS—The Indiana Fever held off the Chicago Sky Saturday afternoon to get their second win of the season 71-70 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The win puts the Fever at 2-8 and snaps a three-game losing skid. It’s also the first home win of the season for Indiana.

A Caitlin Clark layup put the Fever up nine with 3:36 left, but the Sky rallied to get within one point. Marina Mabrey went to the line for Chicago with a chance to tie the game, but only hit one of two free throws with six seconds left.

The Fever were 6-25from three-point range (24%) while the Sky were 2-12 (17%). Indiana also blocked five shots while the Sky had just one block.

The Fever had five players in double figures. Kelsey Mitchell had 18. Clark had 11 points, six assists, and eight rebounds.

Chicago’s Chennedy Carter led all scorers with 19 points.

The Fever battle the New York Liberty Sunday night at 7 pm.

