Much Left To Iron Out Even If Council Approves MLS Stadium On Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — By many accounts, Tom Glick, who is an ex-chief executive with the Chelsea Football Club in the UK and various other professional sports teams in the U.S., is leading a potential ownership group geared towards bringing a Major League Soccer expansion franchise to Indianapolis.

Glick and the rest of his yet-to-be-named group were given a big assist on Tuesday when the Indianapolis City-County Council Rules Committee approved a proposal that would create a special tax district for a potential new soccer stadium.

The topic of a soccer stadium for the new MLS ownership group has come with some vitriol given the fact just a year ago the city and the state legislature gave Eleven Park the same approval. There was a groundbreaking and everything, including Mayor Joe Hogsett and Gov. Eric Holcomb.

The city has pivoted away from that project since there has been no pen-to-paper since Major League Soccer has expressed in the Circle City.

“Everyone has shared the same remarks to me that Major League Soccer’s interest in Indianapolis is very, very real,” said Indy City-County Councilor Josh Bain (R) on Indy Politics. “The ownership group has made it abundantly clear that they are not interested in Eleven Park.”

In lockstep with that assertion, the mayor’s office also made it abundantly clear on Tuesday that the city would only back one stadium: the MLS stadium proposed for where the Indianapolis Heliport currently sits.

Bain, the only Republican on the committee to vote in favor of the measure, said Keystone Group, which is the developer for Eleven Park, can still build Eleven Park on its own.

“They just won’t get any taxpayer dollars for it,” he said.

But, Keystone then runs into what to do about human remains on the Diamond Chain site where Eleven park would be built.

A point of contention, especially between Republicans and Democrats on the council, moving forward will soon be how to pay for the construction of a soccer stadium. The special tax district, if approved, would be capped at around $9 million a year, which would leave a gap that the city would have to make up.

“There is very little risk with the vote that we took (Tuesday night). The key component is what the stadium financing would be,” Bain said. “We have yet to even talk about stadium financing. That is something that will come up over the next few months.”

As these discussions play out, Bain said neither the city nor Keystone has handled this situation well.

The full Indianapolis City-County Council will vote on the special tax district proposal mechanically known as “PSDA2” on Monday, June 3rd. If approved the measure would be submitted to the state budget committee by the mayor’s office. If approved by state lawmakers, that is when the meat of discussions can begin on stadium designs and financing.

Granted, this is all contingent on whether the ownership group can secure an expansion franchise from MLS. The ownership group would be on the hook for a $500 million buy-in fee to join the league.

