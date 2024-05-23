Listen Live
Indy Eleven Advance To Quarterfinals Of U.S. Open Cup

Published on May 23, 2024

Benjamin Ofeimu after scoring a goal

Source: Indy Eleven / other

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s the first time in 32 years a soccer side from Indianapolis has advanced this far in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup tournament.

A 3-0 victory for Indy Eleven on their home pitch last night over Detroit City FC now advances Indy to the quarterfinals. The soccer tournament is an open tournament that includes teams from all levels of U.S. Soccer.

Indy Eleven scored all three goals in the first half. The first off an own goal from Detroit’s Stephen Carroll from the service of Indy’s Jack Blake in the 14th minute. The Eleven were able to get a goal of their own accord from Augustine Williams in the 33rd minute. Capping it all off was Benjamin Ofeimu three minutes later for Indy.

The “Boys In Blue” would then hold their ground through the second half without any scoring from either side, allowing Indy to take the victory. Goalkeeper Hunter Sulte faced several shots on goal and made some critical saves.

“This is as farthest as we’ve gone,” said Indy Eleven manager Sean McAuley. “I’m really pleased for everybody involved. Both for th playing staff and everyone behind the scenes. We’ll make sure we put in our best effort going forward.”

Indy Eleven will now get another crack at a Major League Soccer side. They will square off with Atlanta United to open the quarterfinals.

Indy Eleven lost to Columbus Crew of MLS last year in the third round of the tournament.

The last time a soccer team from Indiana made it this far in the U.S. Open Cup was back in 1992. You may remember the Indianapolis Inferno, which was a low-tier amateur soccer club that reached the semifinals of the tournament that year.

The post Indy Eleven Advance To Quarterfinals Of U.S. Open Cup appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Leave a Reply

