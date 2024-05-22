Celtics Hold Off Pacers to Take Game 1

BOSTON, MA.—The Indiana Pacers were on the brink of taking Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, but the Boston Celtics seized control late in the game to go up 1-0.

With 6 seconds left in regulation, Boston’s Jaylen Brown hit a three-point shot to tie the game at 117 after the Pacers opted not to foul up by three points.

The Celtics then took the game in overtime 133-128.

“This loss is totally on me. With 10 seconds in regulation, we should have just taken the timeout, advance the ball and found a way to get it in and made a free throw or two and ended the game,” said Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle.

Indiana was hurt by 21 turnovers which led to 32 Celtic points.

The Celtics made 24-30 free throws while the Pacers made 9-10 free throws.

Celtic forward Jayson Tatum led all scorers with 36 points. Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers in scoring with 25.

