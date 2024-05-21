Indiana Fever Fall Short In Final Seconds to Connecticut

INDIANAPOLIS—The Indiana Fever came close to getting their first win of the season, but came up short in an 88-84 loss to the Connecticut Sun Monday night in front of a sold out crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Fever guard Caitlin Clark left the game in the first half with an ankle injury, but returned in the second half. She finished the game with 17 points. Kelsey Mitchell also had 17 for Indiana.

The game was tied at 26 at the end of the first quarter and the Fever led by three at halftime.

Down 86-84, the Fever had the ball in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter, but Aliyah Boston missed a layup that would have tied the game.

Alyssa Thomas got the rebound and made two free throws to win the game after being fouled.

The Fever are 0-4. Their next game is Wednesday against the Seattle Storm.

The Connecticut Sun are 3-0. They are coached by former Fever player and coach Stephanie White. White also played her college basketball at Purdue University from 1995-1999.

