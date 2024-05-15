INDIANAPOLIS — If drinking a beer at the Indy 500 sounds like your ideal Sunday, you may want to know that the Indianapolis Motor Speedway has a new craft beer partnership.
Atwater Brewery has been named as the official craft beer of the IMS. The company is based in Detroit, Michigan, sometimes known as Motor City.
Thanks to this partnership, you can drink the new Road Rally IPA (India pale ale) this year. The IPA is described as a “golden-hued brew…with a light malt backbone.”
If you would like to try this drink for yourself, you can get it at the track for a limited time. It will also be available in select stores.
IMS President Doug Boles says, “For fans of craft beers, Atwater Brewery’s limited-edition brew…is the perfect addition to your Race Day cooler.”
What to Know:
Product – Road Rally IPA
6.5% ABV
49 IBUs
The post New Beer Available at IMS for Indy 500 appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
New Beer Available at IMS for Indy 500 was originally published on wibc.com
-
Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023
-
Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations
-
Observations From Colts Rookie Minicamp Practice
-
Top 20 Funniest Names In MLB History
-
Visiting The Indianapolis Home of IndyCar Driver Conor Daly | Golden Badge
-
Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium
-
Colts Made Rare Move In Trading Up For Matt Goncalves
-
The Playoff History Of The Pacers and the Knicks