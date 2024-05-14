Alex Palou Previews Fifth Indianapolis 500 Race

Over the course of the last three years, Alex Palou has arguably been the best driver in the NTT IndyCar series. Palou has won the series twice, ten races, but hasn’t won the biggest race of the season yet.

As a rookie with Dale Coyne Racing in 2020, Palou finished 28th. Since joining Chip Ganassi Racing in 2021, he’s yet to finish outside the top ten.

2021 – 2nd

2022 – 9th

2023 – 4th

If Palou shockingly finishes his racing career without winning the greatest spectacle in racing, the 2022 race will be the one that got away.

The second-year driver, and eventual series champion, was leading the race with three laps to go, but lost it to one of the best drivers at that venue, Helio Castroneves, and couldn’t get the lead back.

The Spaniard joined Query & Company on Tuesday afternoon to discuss if he feels like he would be able to win that race with the experience that he has now.

“I watch in quiet often, not to punish myself, but to be like hey, you can do better than that. At that time it was my first on an oval leading ever at the Indy 500 against Helio Castroneves. What can go wrong? What are the odds that your first fight in Indy 500 has to be against probably one of the best drivers around here? Obviously I was not prepared to win because I didn’t, but I think I have a lot more experience now. I don’t know if I would win that race because he was timing everything perfectly, but I would’ve done some things differently to try and win it.” Palou shared.

Across multiple books, Palou is the odds on favorite to win the 108th Indianapolis 500.

FanDuel +400

DraftKings +400

ESPN Bet +600

BetMGM +600 (2nd to Pato O’Ward +575)

In the rain shortened practice session on Tuesday, the 27-year-old did not turn a single lap on the oval. He discussed how the team is feeling going into the biggest race of the season.

To listen to Jake Query and Jimmy Cook’s conversation with Alex Palou, download the podcast containing the conversation below! You can always listen to the Query & Company from 12pm-3pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan. You can also watch and interact with the show by going to the 107.5 The Fan YouTube Channel.