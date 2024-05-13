Listen Live
Myles Turner Saved The Series For The Pacers

Published on May 13, 2024

New York Knicks v Indiana Pacers - Game Three

Source: Andy Lyons / Getty

Down 0-2, after two contentious games that Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle did not think were properly officiated, the Indiana Pacers returned home to Gainbridge Fieldhouse with a simple mission. 

Win, or risk falling to 0-3, a deficit no team has ever been able to overcome.  

The Pacers answered the bell and more, with Game 3 ending in a thrilling Andrew Nembhard game-winning three-pointer, before the Pacers stormed out of the gate in Game 4 and overwhelmed the undermanned Knicks in a blowout 121-89 win. The margin of victory in Game 4 is certainly eye-popping, especially when comparing it to the first three games of the series, which all went down to the closing seconds.  

For the Pacers, the turning point in this series (if they do manage to win) will be Myles Turner’s block on Josh Hart in the final stanza of Game 3. If Turner doesn’t make that play, which would lead to Andrew Nembhard giving the Pacers a 2-point lead, maybe the Pacers won’t be able to get their first win of the series. Maybe, the Knicks go up 3-0, with the chance for a sweep in Game 4. 

Whatever could have happened, the Pacers are grateful it didn’t. Instead, they return to Madison Square Garden in New York for a Game 5 showdown on Tuesday tied at 2-2.  

During Monday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, Pat Boylan of the Pacers radio network joined the show. He and John dove in depth on: 

– The insane atmosphere at Gainbridge over the weekend 

– Where Nembhard’s game winner ranks in all-time Pacers shots 

– How important that block from Turner was in Game 3 and more 

Check out that conversation and others down below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6 pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan! 

