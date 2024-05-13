SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Callum Ilott will be attempting to qualify for his second Indianapolis 500 later this week as he has been confirmed by Arrow McLaren to be driving the No. 6 car.

The car had to be vacated by David Malukas due to his longer-than-expected recovery from a broken wrist he sustained in a pre-season mountain biking injury.

Iloyy subbed in for the No. 6 car crew to start the season at St. Petersburg and Thermal. That car was then piloted by Theo Pourchaire for Barber and will continue to be driven by him in each race after the Indianapolis 500.

However, with Pourchaire not up to speed on superspeedway racing, Arrow McLaren will be turning the car back over to Ilott for the next two weeks.

“It is any driver’s dream to race in the Indianapolis 500,” Ilott said. “I’m grateful to step into this race with a familiar car and a familiar team now in Arrow McLaren.”

Ilott also shook the car down at the April Open Test.

Ilott returns to the IndyCar ranks with some momentum on his side. He is coming off a victory at Spa in Belgium in a World Endurance Championship race there for Hertz Team JOTA. Ilott is due to run the rest of the WEC schedule with JOTA.

The post Callum Ilott To Drive Arrow McLaren No. 6 In Indianapolis 500 appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Callum Ilott To Drive Arrow McLaren No. 6 In Indianapolis 500 was originally published on wibc.com