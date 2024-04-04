Listen Live
Kurt Darling: It’s a Vindication Tour for Indiana State

WIBC's newsman Darling joins the show to talk about Indiana State's big NIT Championship game tonight

Published on April 4, 2024

After Craig Collins ‘poo pooed’ Indiana State’s run in this year’s NIT Tournament yesterday, Kurt Darling joined the show to talk about the Sycamores, and what their winning run has meant for the program:

Darling:

The fact that they’ve been able to go on this run and make their season last quite honestly longer than it probably would have would have lasted if they had gotten into the NCAA tournament, they are getting a lot more notoriety doing this now, than they would have gotten maybe making a round of 32, or making a sweet 16 run.

Indiana State Rolls Past Utah And Into The NIT Title Game (1075thefan.com)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 10 MVC Arch Madness - Indiana State vs Drake

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

