Kurt Darling: It’s a Vindication Tour for Indiana State

After Craig Collins ‘poo pooed’ Indiana State’s run in this year’s NIT Tournament yesterday, Kurt Darling joined the show to talk about the Sycamores, and what their winning run has meant for the program:

Darling:

The fact that they’ve been able to go on this run and make their season last quite honestly longer than it probably would have would have lasted if they had gotten into the NCAA tournament, they are getting a lot more notoriety doing this now, than they would have gotten maybe making a round of 32, or making a sweet 16 run.

Indiana State Rolls Past Utah And Into The NIT Title Game (1075thefan.com)

