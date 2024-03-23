Listen Live
Purdue Blasts Grambling to Advance in NCAA Tournament

Edey became the first player since Maryland's Joe Smith in 1995 to have a 30-point, 20-rebound game in the NCAA tournament.

Published on March 23, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — Top-seeded Purdue blasted number 16 Grambling 78-50 in round one of the NCAA men’s tournament from Indianapolis.  Zach Edey led all scorers with 30 points and pulled down a game-high 21 rebounds.

Edey became the first player since Maryland’s Joe Smith in 1995 to have a 30-point, 20-rebound game in the NCAA tournament. It was his third career game with 30 points and 20 rebounds, the most of any player in Division I over the last 25 seasons.

“(I) tried to play as hard as I can, trying to send a message to the team: We’re here, we’re ready, we’re good,” he said. “Send a message to the country: We’re good.”

Braden Smith tallied 11 points and ten assists, while Trey Kaufman-Ren chipped in with 11 points—the Boilermakers tip-off against number eight Utah State in the Midwest region on Sunday.  Tra’Michael Moton led the Tigers with 21 points.  Grambling finishes its season 21-and-15.

Purdue plays Utah on Sunday for a spot in the Sweet Sixteen.

