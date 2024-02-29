Indiana Hoosier Women’s Basketball Coach Named Head Coach Of 2024 USA Basketball Women’s U18 National Team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Indiana Hoosier Women’s Basketball Coach Teri Moren has been announced as the head coach of the 2024 USA Basketball Women’s U18 National Team.

“I am grateful to be chosen as the head coach of the 2024 U18 National Team,” Moren said. “It is an honor and humbling experience anytime you are asked to be a part of USA Basketball and represent your country. I look forward to leading some of the very best young players in the country and work alongside some excellent colleagues in pursuit of a gold medal this summer.”

Moren will make her head coaching debut with USA Basketball after capturing gold as an assistant coach at the 2023 FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup and 2022 FIBA U18 Women’s Americas Championship.

Coaching selections for the U18 national team were made by the USA Basketball Women’s Junior National Team Committee, while the USA Basketball Women’s Developmental National Team Committee selected the U17 coaching staff. All selections were approved by the USA Basketball Board of Directors.

Moren is Indiana’s all-time winningest women’s basketball coach. She has led her teams to five NCAA Tournament appearances, two Sweet 16’s and an Elite Eight appearance along with nine consecutive 20-win seasons.

In 2023, she guided the program to its first regular season Big Ten championship in 40 years and took Big Ten Coach of the Year honors for the second time in her career.

