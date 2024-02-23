Women’s Basketball: #14 Indiana Upsets #4 Iowa

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.—The #14 Indiana Hoosier women’s basketball upset the 4th ranked Iowa Hawkeyes Thursday night at Assembly Hall in Bloomington 86-69.

“What a great night for our program, but I want to first acknowledge our crowd. They were huge for us. Monday was a tough day for us so we needed to bounce back and I’m glad we did,” said Hoosier Women’s Basketball Coach Teri Moren.

It was a sellout crowd with more than 17,000 in attendance.

Indiana held Iowa to 38% shooting and just 5 of 28 from three-point range. The Hoosiers were led in scoring by Sara Scalia (25) and Mackenzie Holmes (24).

Iowa guard Caitlyn Clark, the NCAA Division I all-time leading women’s basketball scorer, scored 24 points, snagged 10 rebounds, and had 9 assists. She was also 8-26 from the field and only made 3 of 16 three-pointers.

“I thought they had a great game plan. Assembly Hall is a great environment to play in. We could have driven the basketball to the goal more, but credit IU. They played really well,” said Clark.

With the win, Indiana (22-4, 13-3 in Big Ten) leapfrogs Iowa (23-4, 12-3 in Big Ten) in the Big Ten standings to second place.

Indiana plays Northwestern (8-18, 3-12 in Big Ten) Tuesday night at 7 pm.

Iowa hosts Illinois (13-12, 7-8 in Big Ten) on Sunday at 1 pm.

