2 Purdue Survives another thriller in West Lafayette

[West Lafayette, IN]- Another close game ended in a Purdue Boilermaker win Thursday night.

There was no love between the Boilermakers and the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the 84-76 win for Purdue, as Gopher Center Jack Wilson was hit with a Flagrant one foul after Zach Edey attempted to rebound a missed shot with 8:33 left in the game. It appeared Wilson hooked Edey’s left arm, dragging him down to the floor. Officials originally called the foul on the floor before a review changed it to a flagrant one. A technical foul was also given to Minnesota with 18:56 left in the game.

Purdue stumbled in the first half, trailing at the half time break 43-35 to the unranked Golden Gophers. Purdue would close that gap with an 8-0 run to start the second half that lasted well over one minute.

Purdue would take the lead back near the halfway point of the second half. Edey dunked the ball with Purdue trailing 54-53, giving the Boilermakers the lead 55-54. Purdue would go on another 8-0 run after, securing an eight-point lead for the Boilermakers.

The game started off as a possible blowout. Purdue started with a 7-0 lead through the first two minutes of the contest and continued to grow that lead. Minnesota cut the lead down to three with 5:12 left in the first half. They would tie the game at 30-30 just thirty seconds later and take a 33-30 lead with 3:55 remaining in the first half. That was the first of three lead changes in the game, and Minnesota’s largest was eight.

In the statistics, Zach Edey led Purdue Scorers with 22. He also added 13 rebounds and 1 block to his total. After Edey, Braden Smith finished with 16 points and Lance Jones ended his night with 12. Mason Gillis (14) and Caleb Furst (6) scored off the bench for Purdue.

In team stats, Purdue had 44 rebounds, 21 assists and 10 turnovers. Minnesota finished with 27 rebounds, 19 assists, and 5 turnovers. In shooting stats, Purdue only won the field goal percentage category, netting 47.5% of their shots from the field. Minnesota converted 48% of their threes and 75% of their free throws, despite committing eight more fouls than Purdue.

#2 Purdue increases their hold on the Big Ten, having a 23-2 overall record and are 12-2 in the conference. They hold a two and a half game lead on #14 Illinois, who they will see in Urbana on March 5th.

Next up for the Boilermakers is a road game in Columbus, Ohio against Ohio State on Sunday. Tip off is at 1:00 PM Eastern on CBS.