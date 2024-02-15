Rapper 50 Cent to Sign Cognac Bottles in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. — If you would like to celebrate this All-Star Weekend with a bottle of cognac, you may be able to get one signed by rapper 50 Cent.

The businessman – real name Curtis Jackson III – is known for songs like “In da Club,” “P.I.M.P.,” and “Candy Shop.” He will be signing bottles of his alcohol brand, Branson Cognac, in Fishers Friday.

Add this name to your list of celebrities visiting Indy for #NBAAllStar weekend: @50cent. For two hours tomorrow afternoon, he'll show his entrepreneurial talent, promoting his @bransoncognac, at the Olio Road @kroger in @FishersIN. pic.twitter.com/Lqu3FGn55b — Eric Halvorson (@Eric_Halvorson) February 15, 2024

If you would like to meet him, head to the Kroger on Olio Road from 2 to 4 p.m. and purchase a bottle of Branson Cognac. Each bottle will cost about $100.

Two years ago, the Indiana Pacers announced a partnership with 50 Cent’s Sire Spirits. This means you can also purchase some Branson Cognac, among other beverages, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Event Address:

Kroger

11700 Olio Road

Fishers, Indiana

