Rapper 50 Cent to Sign Cognac Bottles in Fishers

Published on February 15, 2024

Source: Ezra Shaw / Getty

FISHERS, Ind. — If you would like to celebrate this All-Star Weekend with a bottle of cognac, you may be able to get one signed by rapper 50 Cent.

The businessman – real name Curtis Jackson III – is known for songs like “In da Club,” “P.I.M.P.,” and “Candy Shop.” He will be signing bottles of his alcohol brand, Branson Cognac, in Fishers Friday.

If you would like to meet him, head to the Kroger on Olio Road from 2 to 4 p.m. and purchase a bottle of Branson Cognac. Each bottle will cost about $100.

Two years ago, the Indiana Pacers announced a partnership with 50 Cent’s Sire Spirits. This means you can also purchase some Branson Cognac, among other beverages, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Event Address:

Kroger

11700 Olio Road

Fishers, Indiana

Source: NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 07: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson speaks onstage during the Power Series Finale Episode Screening at Paley Center on February 07, 2020 in New York City. Jackson announced Tuesday that he is voting for President Donald Trump due to Joe Biden’s tax plan. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for STARZ)

