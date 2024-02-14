Electricians Brighten Up Indianapolis for NBA All-Star Weekend Festivities

INDIANAPOLIS — Electricians in Indianapolis are finishing lights and fixtures for events like the NBA Commissioner’s Ball and All-Star party on Georgia Street for the upcoming NBA All-Star Weekend.

River Gehlhausen, an employee at Dodd Technologies, revealed that their company has been meticulously planning for the NBA All-Star Weekend for quite some time.

“We’re responsible for all the fun stuff on Georgia Street, like the lights up top. We also have lights in the CSX building and are handling all of the projection here,” Gehlhausen shared.

In addition to the festivities on Georgia Street, Dodd is tasked with lighting the Tip-off event at Unity Plaza and various events at Lucas Oil Stadium.

“It’s been a lot of work; the design process has been underway for about two months,” Gehlhausen noted. “We handle the technical aspects and have a team of hands-on helpers. As for technicians at Dodd, we have around 20 people, and we’ve enlisted an additional 20 individuals from local unions.”

The NBA All-Star weekend officially kicks off Thursday night with a ceremony at Bicentennial Unity Plaza.

