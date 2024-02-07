2024 All-Star Game Headlining Performers Announced

INDIANAPOLIS – Two more performers have been announced for the upcoming NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis, and one is a famous Hoosier.

R&B artist Babyface will be singing the National Anthem before the game on February 18th. Babyface – real name Kenneth Edmonds – was born in Indianapolis in 1959.

I’ll be performing the U.S. National Anthem at the 2024 @NBAAllStar Game Watch the #NBAAllStar Game, Feb. 18 on TNT pic.twitter.com/gbmjoriWKf — Babyface (@babyface) February 7, 2024

The producer and songwriter has won 13 Grammys throughout his career, and is known for hits like “Whip Appeal,” “Every Time I Close My Eyes,” and “When Can I See You.”

It was also revealed Wednesday that Academy-Award winner Jennifer Hudson will be headlining the game’s halftime show.

So honored and excited to be performing at halftime of the 2024 @NBA All-Star Game in Indy! Watch it live on Sunday, Feb. 18 on TNT! Let’s go !!! https://t.co/u66usvqwPe — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) February 7, 2024

Hudson first got her start as a contestant on “American Idol,” before going on to win an Oscar for her work in the 2006 film “Dreamgirls.” She has also received an Emmy, Grammys, and a Tony, making her a rare EGOT winner.

The 73rd NBA All-Star Game will tip off at 8 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

