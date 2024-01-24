2 Purdue Shows Offensive Dominance Against Michigan

[West Lafayette, IN]- Second ranked Purdue have extended their win streak to four after a 99-67 rout of Michigan.

On Hammer Down Cancer night, the Boilermakers put on an offensive showcase to the fans inside Mackey Arena. Transfer Guard Lance Jones led the charge with 24 points, which led both teams. Braden Smith finished the night with a double-double, notching 11 points and 10 assists. Reigning National Player of the Year Zach Edey also finished double figure scoring and rebounding, having 16 points and 10 rebounds.

In a show of true offensive power, the Boilermakers jumped out to an 8-2 lead early in the game, going on a 5-0 run. Purdue had their largest lead, 87-52, at the second half with 5:24 left to play.

Forty of the Boilermaker’s points came from inside the paint.

Smith had the best night shooting, going 4-4 from the field, 1-1 from the three, and made both of his free throws.

Outside of the offense, Purdue played smart throughout. Their first foul did not come until the 12:09 mark in the first half. They had five fouls total in the first half.

One of the most impressive stat lines is the turnovers by Purdue. While the Boilermakers tied Michigan in the stat category, all seven came in the second half. Purdue went to the locker room at half time with zero turnovers committed.

As a team, Purdue shot 51% from the field, 66% from the three point line, but only converted 65% on free throws. Michigan, in one of the few categories the Wolverines won, hit 80% of their free throws.

Purdue now sits at 18-2 on year, and 7-2 in the Big Ten. Wisconsin still holds the top spot in the conference, being half a game ahead of the Boilermakers. Purdue will meet Wisconsin two weeks from their next game on Sunday, February 4th.

After the 32-point win, Purdue now turns their attention to the Rutgers Scarlett Knights. Rutgers has been a problem for Purdue this decade, only winning twice in the seven meetings since 2020. The Boilermakers have not won in Piscataway since February 3rd, 2018. Since then, the final scores at Rutgers have been:

Rutgers 70 Purdue 68 (12/09/2021)

Rutgers 81 Purdue 76 (12/29/2020)

Rutgers 70 Purdue 63 (01/28/2020)

Rutgers is 2-5 in the Big 10, with their only wins coming against Indiana and Nebraska. Both of those games were at home. They are 2-1 when playing at home against Big Ten opponents.