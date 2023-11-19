Purdue Boilermakers Lose to Northwestern 23 – 15 Ahead of Final Regular Season Game

CHICAGO — The Purdue Boilermakers failed to capitalize off last week’s win against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, as the team lost on Saturday to the Northwestern Wildcats 23 – 15.
Early scoring yet again eluded the Boilermakers in Saturday’s game as they did not manage to put points on the board until the 3rd quarter after Northwestern had already established a 9 point lead. While they did manage to make the game closer in the second half, the Wildcats offense managed to outpace Purdue for the duration of the game.
Purdue split quarterbacking duties between Ryan Browne and Bennett Meredith in this game, the two threw for a combined 17 completions on 23 attempts. Browne however, did have two interceptions. The teams two touchdowns came from the running game as Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Mockobee each had a rushing TD.
The Boilermakers will face off against the IU Hoosiers in their final game of the regular season at home next Saturday. Both teams having losing records on the season and will not be able to become bowl eligible as a result of this final game. Kick off at Ross-Ade Stadium is set for noon.
-
Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023
-
Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations
-
Adam Sandler Plays Pick-Up in Indy Before Show
-
20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2023 Fantasy Football League
-
Chris Ballard Talks Colts Season At Bye Week
-
North Carolina Legend Roy Williams Reflects on Friend, Mentor Bobby Knight
-
5 Things Learned: Colts Leave Germany With .500 Record
-
Notable Hoosiers Comment Memories Of IU Hall Of Fame Coach Bob Knight