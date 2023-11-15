Matt Painter On The Start Of Purdue’s Season

The Purdue Boilermakers are looking for redemption on the basketball court this season.

For all the success that last season saw, the disastrous and historic ending in March, when the No. 1 seeded Boilermakers fell to the 16th-seeded Farleigh Dickinson Knights, is all anyone will really remember. For Purdue, the goal this year is clear. Get back to the dance, and this time, actually show up. Anything short of that will be a massive disappointment.

It’s still very early, but so far the Boilermakers have done what they’ve needed to. They are 3-0, as expected, and are coming off a win over Xavier in Lafayette. The most recent AP Top 25 Poll had Purdue ranked #2-overall, behind Kansas. The Boilermakers will have a good test coming up when they take on 11th-ranked Gonzaga on November 20th in the AllState Maui Invitational.

During the Wednesday edition of The Ride With JMV, Purdue head coach Matt Painter spoke to John about the start of the Boilermakers season. Coach Painter specifically talked about what he saw in his team’s win over Xavier on Monday.

“I thought we did a good job. You know, after watching the tape, I thought we were better defensively after the game than we actually were. I think we’ve got a lot of room to make strides there. We had some shots, thought we had some ones early that we got caught up in the crowd, and took shots that were tough when we didn’t have to. So we’ve just got to be, I think, a little bit more patient sometimes, especially early in the clock. I’m a big proponent of shooting early 3’s, but not early contested 3’s.”

Despite some of the early season miscues, Coach Painter wasn’t too worried.

“Just normal, beginning of the year type things to where you’re just not quite polished on both ends of the court, you’re trying to get better, but that holds true for everybody, and so it’s not something where it’s a Purdue issue, it’s just a college basketball issue.”

Listen to JMV's full conversation with Coach Matt Painter and more below