Listen Live
Contests

Enter To Win Tickets To See Joe Satriani And Steve Vai

Published on November 13, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Enter below for you chance to win tickets to see Joe Satriani and Steve Vai as they will team up for a tour in 2024.

They will perform at Old National Centre on Sunday, April 21, 2024!

SEE ALSO

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Leave a Reply

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close