NFL Week 10 Picks

Week 10 of the NFL season will see two old rivals face off overseas.

The Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots are set to square off in Frankfurt, Germany this Sunday. For the Colts, it will be a chance to get to .500 before they get a week off for the bye. Meanwhile, the Patriots might be playing for Bill Belichick’s job, as they are in the middle of their worst season since before Tom Brady took over the starting role. Could this be Belichick’s last game as the head coach of the Patriots? It seems unlikely that owner Robert Kraft would make a mid-season change, but the fact that there are even rumors about it shows how bad things have gotten in New England.

Elsewhere in the NFL, we’ll see a quarterback showdown between a rising rookie and an established star when the Houston Texans face the Cincinnati Bengals. Texans quarterback C.J Stroud is fresh off setting the rookie record for touchdowns thrown in a game, while the Bengals are looking hotter than ever following their slow start to the season. Could C.J Stroud vs Joe Burrow be the AFC’s next great quarterback rivalry? It’s certainly an enticing idea.

One potential upset that sticks out is the Broncos vs the Bills. Buffalo has struggled mightily this season, while the Broncos are fresh off their bye week, and the last time they took the field they shocked the Chiefs by getting their first win over Kansas City since Patrick Mahomes became the starting quarterback. It is a prime-time game in Buffalo, so Bills Mafia should turn out in force, but this just seems like a game that the Bills could come out flat in, and not be able to recover.

Here are my picks for Week 10 of the NFL season!

THURSDAY

(1-7) Carolina Panthers @ (2-7) Chicago Bears: 17-13 Bears

SUNDAY

(4-5) Indianapolis Colts @ (2-7) New England Patriots: 23-14 Colts

(5-3) Cleveland Browns @ (7-2) Baltimore Ravens: 24-18 Ravens

(4-4) Houston Texans @ (5-3) Cincinnati Bengals: 28-21 Bengals

(5-3) San Francisco 49ers @ (6-2) Jacksonville Jaguars: 27-24 49ers

(5-4) New Orleans Saints @ (5-4) Minnesota Vikings: 21-18 Saints

(3-5) Green Bay Packers @ (5-3) Pittsburgh Steelers: 13-10 Steelers

(3-5) Tennessee Titans @ (3-5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 20-14 Buccaneers

(4-5) Atlanta Falcons @ (1-8) Arizona Cardinals: 19-13 Falcons

(6-2) Detroit Lions @ (4-4) Los Angeles Chargers: 24-17 Lions

(2-7) New York Giants @ (5-3) Dallas Cowboys: 31-13 Cowboys

(4-5) Washington Commanders @ (5-3) Seattle Seahawks: 27-18

(4-4) New York Jets @ (4-5) Las Vegas Raiders: 16-13 Raiders

MONDAY

(3-5) Denver Broncos @ (5-4) Buffalo Bills: 20-17 Broncos

