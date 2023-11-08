Hoosier Linebacker Named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–Indiana Hoosier linebacker Aaron Casey was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday.

Casey finished with 9 tackles, 2 sacks, 4 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble in Indiana’s 20-14 victory. That’s the most tackles for loss in a game by a Hoosier since 2016.

“He was bothered by how he played against Rutgers to be honest with you. He’s a leader and he’s expected to play at a high level. Aaron’s been a consistent guy though and does all of the little things right both on and off the field,” said Indiana football coach Tom Allen.

Wisconsin is averaging 24 points per game offensively. Indiana held them to 14. Both the Hoosiers and Badgers were dealing with injuries in that contest.

While that win was nice, Allen says he wants to see some things cleaned up before the team plays Illinois this Saturday.

“We had some mistakes up front on the offensive line. Some guys lost their one on ones (against Wisconsin) and we have to get better. For example, we had one mistake on a pressure which really hurt us in a critical situation. Then you have to punt. That just kills momentum,” said Allen.

Allen believes Illinois is playing their best football of the season.

“They’re a big, physical team. They have the biggest back we’ve played against, a very athletic quarterback, really talented receivers. They have a big, physical defense and one of the best defensive lines in the Big Ten,” said Allen.

Kickoff is at noon on Saturday. You can hear the game on 93 WIBC. Indiana is 3-6. Illinois is 4-5. Both teams are fighting to get to 6 wins, so they can be eligible for a bowl game.

