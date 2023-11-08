Listen Live
Sports News

Hoosiers Hold Off Florida Gulf Coast In Regular Season Opener

Published on November 7, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

IU flag

Source: (Photo: ICON-Sportswire/Michael Allio)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.--The Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team fought off the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles 69-63 in the team’s regular season opener Tuesday night.

In a game that featured six ties and three lead changes, Indiana led by as many as 11 late in the game. But a couple of turnovers followed by made three-point shots from the Eagles cut the lead to two.

Late free throws for Xavier Johnson and Kel’el Ware helped Indiana ice the game. Ware finished the game with a double double (13 points and 12 rebounds).

With Indiana trailing 48-42 in the second half, the Hoosiers went on a 14-0 run to start to pull away before Florida Gulf Coast forced a couple of turnovers late.

The Hoosiers were led in scoring by Trey Galloway who had 16 points on 7-9 shooting. Malik Reneau also had 15 points and Xavier Johnson had 14.

The Eagles were led in scoring by Zach Anderson. He made 5 of 7 three-point attempts and ended up with 19 points.

Indiana is back in action on Sunday night when they face Army. Tipoff is at 7. Pregame coverage starts at 6 on 93.1 WIBC.

The post Hoosiers Hold Off Florida Gulf Coast In Regular Season Opener appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

SEE ALSO

Hoosiers Hold Off Florida Gulf Coast In Regular Season Opener  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Leave a Reply

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close