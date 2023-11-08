Hoosiers Hold Off Florida Gulf Coast In Regular Season Opener

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.--The Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team fought off the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles 69-63 in the team’s regular season opener Tuesday night.

In a game that featured six ties and three lead changes, Indiana led by as many as 11 late in the game. But a couple of turnovers followed by made three-point shots from the Eagles cut the lead to two.

Late free throws for Xavier Johnson and Kel’el Ware helped Indiana ice the game. Ware finished the game with a double double (13 points and 12 rebounds).

With Indiana trailing 48-42 in the second half, the Hoosiers went on a 14-0 run to start to pull away before Florida Gulf Coast forced a couple of turnovers late.

The Hoosiers were led in scoring by Trey Galloway who had 16 points on 7-9 shooting. Malik Reneau also had 15 points and Xavier Johnson had 14.

The Eagles were led in scoring by Zach Anderson. He made 5 of 7 three-point attempts and ended up with 19 points.

Indiana is back in action on Sunday night when they face Army. Tipoff is at 7. Pregame coverage starts at 6 on 93.1 WIBC.

