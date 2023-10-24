INDIANAPOLIS — While staying in the hospital is never fun, one Pacers player helped babies at the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital get in the Halloween spirit.
Power forward Obi Toppin recently visited families and their babies at the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). While he was there, he signed basketballs, gave away Halloween treat bags, and more.
About the NICU staff, he said, “They’re amazing people, amazing people. Without them this wouldn’t be possible.”
With Halloween just one week away, some of the children currently staying in the NICU will not be able to make it home for the holiday. Because of this, neonatologist Dr. Reisha Patel said, “It’s nice for us to show them that we care about them, and we appreciate them.”
The neonatal unit is going to expand next year, when the hospital opens its new Women and Children’s Tower. Learn more here.
The post Pacers Player Visits Babies in NICU appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Pacers Player Visits Babies in NICU was originally published on wibc.com
-
Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023
-
Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations
-
20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2023 Fantasy Football League
-
Grover Stewart Suspended For Six Games
-
Did Officiating Cost Colts In Loss to Browns?
-
Colts Still Mulling Over Anthony Richardson Surgery Possibility
-
5 Things Learned: Colts Again Get Blitzed In Jacksonville
-
Should The Colts Buy Or Sell At The NFL Trade Deadline?