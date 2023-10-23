Baby Girl Born Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS — While the Colts did not come away from Sunday’s game with a win, one football fan celebrated the birth of a baby at Lucas Oil Stadium.

She may be the youngest fan ever to attend a professional football game. A baby girl was born after her mom gave birth during the face-off between the Indianapolis Colts and the Cleveland Browns.

The girl – who is related to Hoosier and Cleveland Browns player David Bell – was born around 1:20 p.m. Thankfully, medics were able to help her mother deliver her safely.

It is not clear if she will share her name with any football legends.

